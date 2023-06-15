National Cathedral: We’re not just building another church but we’re making a statement – Rev Kusi Boateng

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

The secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to support the construction of the cathedral.



According to him, the cathedral would not only serve as a place of worship for Christians in Ghana when completed, but would also bring enormous economic benefit to the country.



In a video shared on social media, Rev Kusi Boateng encouraged Christians in Ghana to take ownership of the cathedral through the contributions they make.



“You and I as believers want to have ownership of this monument and that is why you’ve got to contribute to the building of the National Cathedral.



“We are not building another church but we are making a statement. We are not just making a statement; we are infiltrating the tourism industry. We are not just infiltrating the tourism industry, we are building Israel to Ghana,” he said.



The secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral has been one of the subjects in exposés of alleged acts of corruption in the cathedral project by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samul Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The MP has accused Rev Kusi Boateng of operating a double identity under the pseudonym Kwabena Adu Gyamfi for criminal purposes.



Ablakwa alleged that the secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral had deceived public officers to obtain two passports under his two names, as well as Tax Identification Numbers, Birth Certificates and driver’s licenses.



Watch Rev Kusi Boateng's passionate appeal to Ghanaians in the video below:





