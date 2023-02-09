National Cathedral: Minority condemns ‘judicial abuse’, Kusi Boateng's 'attack' on Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Caucus in Parliament has condemned what it describes as “the naked and shameful abuse of the judiciary by certain undemocratic elements seeking to gag NDC Members of Parliament” and prevent them from carrying out their constitutional mandate of oversight.



According to the caucus, “the preposterous and cowardly legal action” against their colleague, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa by President Akufo-Addo’s appointee to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral “who now claims to be called Kwabena Adu Gyamfi even though all public records including incorporation documents show that he was duly appointed as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng is nothing but a desperate effort to stifle parliamentary scrutiny and pervert the course of justice.”



The caucus noted that to grant an interim injunction preventing further publication on a matter of enormous public interest “and to a man of dubious double identity” is “a palpable constitutional affront.”



In a statement signed by Minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the caucus said the claim by the applicant that the continuous publication of his personal information violates his privacy raises legitimate, legal and logical questions about which of his dual identities with his different names, different dates of birth, different TINS, different mothers and different national IDs actually refer to him.



The statement further stated that it is also most shocking that the court will grant an exparte injunction in a matter of this nature and particularly when incontrovertible court records show that the man who now claims to be Kwabena Adu Gyamfi with an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng only recently obtained judgment from the same judiciary as Victor Kusi Boateng.



The NDC Caucus in Parliament also condemned “the crude disregard for the appropriate procedure of how Members of Parliament are to be served with court documents through the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament as multiple Speakers of Parliament across the political divide have emphasized this in many constitutionally sound rulings.”



The caucus noted that ambushing Mr Ablakwa with a secret video recording on the premises of a television station after an interview by people ironically claiming to be apostles of the protection of privacy as happened to the lawmaker on the precincts of Metro TV on the 3rd of February, 2023 can only be the orchestration of a frustrated and lawless cabal.



“It is a real travesty that under the current government, offenders are shielded and emboldened while diligent and patriotic Members of Parliament fulfilling their constitutional mandate are vilified, witch-hunted and threatened with imprisonment,” the statement noted.



The NDC Caucus in Parliament, however, expressed full confidence in the “impressive, courageous and patriotic parliamentary oversight qualities with which our respected colleague, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has pursued this national cathedral conflict of interest and dual identity scandal.”



The caucus assured Mr Ablakwa of its unflinching solidarity, especially during “the pendency of that unmeritorious, vexatious and ridiculous Kwabena Adu Gyamfi—Victor Kusi Boateng case.”



The Minority served notice that it shall not be intimidated or cowed by judicial abuse, tyranny and fascist tactics.



“We are determined to boldly pursue all aspects of this scandal-plagued National Cathedral project and the related matters of conflict of interest, dual identity, diversions, procurement breaches and blatant corruption without let or hindrance during this 3rd Session of the 8th Parliament,” it said adding “We shall be disappointing God and our dear countrymen and women if we fail in this noble mission.”