National Cathedral: Government could have handled it better - NPP's Abena Osei-Asare

14 March 2024

Abena Osei-Asare, a former Deputy Minister of Finance has admitted that the government could have handled the issue of the National Cathedral project of Ghana better.



The project, which has stalled for months due to funding challenges, has been the centre of controversies relating to the issue of state funds, corporate governance breaches and alleged financial infractions involving a key member of the Board of Trustees.



“Mr. Chairman," Osei-Asare said during her March 13, 2024 appearance before Parliament's Appointment Committee: "I think we could have gone over it better than what we have done, that I must admit because, for me, it’s a very personal issue because I’m a Christian."



She emphasised the need for the Board of Trustees to take over issues relating to raising funds to complete the project. Secretary to the Board recently said an amount of US$250 million will be needed to complete the facility.



“Mr Chairman, the National Cathedral is also made up of trustees and these trustees are also supposed to raise monies to help complete the project.



"Government has contributed its seed fund and I believe that now is also up to the trustees to also do their part to make sure we realize this dream,” she added.



Osei-Asare was deputy to Ken Ofori-Atta, who was summoned by Parliament over the use of state funds or the project.



She was vetted after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo elevated her from deputy finance minister to Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



