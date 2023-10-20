National Cathedral: Even the construction of Solomon's Temple was supervised by a 'demon' - Allotey Jacobs to critics

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Allotey Jacobs has waded into discussions about the resignation of Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, from their positions on the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral project in Ghana.



The two clergymen were appointed to serve on the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the National Cathedral.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a pledge before the 2016 election to build a National Cathedral if he won the election but the Cathedral has become subject of controversy since its conception.



Reason for Resignation



The clergymen said in a letter that their conscience and faith could not permit them to remain on the project.



"Further to the National Cathedral in January 2023 as Trustees of the Board of Trustees we submitted a draft Resolution to the said Board resolving that current activities advancing the construction of Ghana's National Cathedral be deferred until the findings of an audit. This deferment included a cessation of activities of the Board of Trustees. Specifically, our Resolution stated, in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people the current Board of Trustees of The National Cathedral shall appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to The National Cathedral. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of the activities of the Board of Trustees."



Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately, a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news, to no avail. regarding the finding of the audit We. therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral", parts of the letter read.



Other Resignees



Early in 2023, Dr. Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International and Cephas Omenyo, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, all resigned citing various reasons.



Even Demon Supervised Solomon's Temple



Passing a comment about Archbishop Duncan Williams and Eastwood Anaba's resignation coupled with other controversies in relation with the Cathedral, Allotey expressed regret that instead of people supporting the President, they are rather opposing his good intention to build the Cathedral.



"It pains me that something to glorify our God, our only one true God, that we will build an establishment for all Ghanaians irrespective of our religion and churches can gather there has become a sin," he said.



He wondered why there is too much bad energy from people against the Cathedral and specifically cautioned the North-Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over his intense criticisms of the project.



"Even the temple that King Solomon built, it was a demon that supervised the construction of the temple of Solomon. Go to Israel and ask, they will tell him that the one who ensured the establishment of the temple was a demon that was commanded, instructed to supervise over the construction of the temple of Solomon," Allotey Jacobs exclaimed while joining Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Wednesday team.



