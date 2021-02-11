General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: Class FM

National Cathedral: Apostle Onyinah appointed Board of Trustees Chair

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project under construction.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the Presidency on Monday, 8 February 2021.



The President noted that Apostle Opoku Onyinah is a worthy replacement for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi.



Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi passed away on September 13, 2020.



In his acceptance remarks, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah expressed the appreciation of the Trustees to the President for the privilege to serve as trustees.



He also expressed gratitude for the honour conferred on him by the President.



He also hoped that he and his team will work to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral.



Meanwhile, construction work has resumed on the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.



This comes after work on the site designated for the sprawling edifice, was stalled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.



Demolition works on the houses and offices on the site earmarked for the cathedral has begun as the occupants have vacated the premises.



Offices including the Passport Office had to be relocated to another building at Ridge.



The construction of the Cathedral began on Thursday, 5 March 2020.



The edifice, when completed, will accommodate close to 20,000 Ghanaians during national programs such as swearing-in of presidents-elect, state burials and major Christian programmes among others.