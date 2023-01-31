National Cathedral: Akufo-Addo lied to Ghanaians – Odike

General News of Tuesday, 31 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Founder of the United Front Party (UFP) Akwasi Addai Odike has said Ghana’s current priorities do not include the construction a national cathedral.



According to the UFP founder, if there were proper planning systems in place, there would be no current discussions on the National Cathedral.



“If we had proper planning, which is a National Policy Agenda and not a Manifesto, by party people, I doubt we’ll even be having this discussion.



“The planning people will tell you it is not our priority. It is not a priority for this nation,” he told Nana Otu Darko on the Edika segment of CTV’s Dwabre Mu, Monday, 30 January 2023.



He further accused the President of deceiving Ghanaians on the construction of the National Cathedral.



The UFP founder said: “Nana Akufo-Addo lied to the people of this country. He said he had gone into a covenant with God to build him a cathedral. When they began, he made us to understand that it is a priority, if this man went to do this, then you Pastors who are the ambassadors of God on this earth, someone is deceiving Ghanaians using God’s word and you’re also following him.



“Now he’s dipped his hands into Ghana’s purse. This IMF we’re going to, just deduct the cathedral cost of USD450 Million from it, yet, you’re investing it into a place[National Cathedral] that won’t yield profit?



“Even Jesus Christ is not from Ghana, so why do we forcing to build a cathedral.”



He added: “We don’t understand Religion, Partisan democracy, to even practice.”