National COVID-19 vaccine sensitization campaign yields results

Health News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: Jamila Okertchiri, Contributor

A national COVID-19 vaccination sensitization campaign has yielded some significant results after its implementation over a three-month period.



At a results sharing ceremony to mark the end of the campaign in Accra, the German Development Cooperation and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) disclosed that the campaign successful vaccinated over one million individuals across the country.



Director of Health Promotion of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, said there have been about six percent increase in the national vaccination target as a result of the campaign.



“Over the campaign period, we have successfully contributed to the national mid-year target of 20 million, bringing the current results to over 21 million vaccinated individuals,” he said.



The Campaign



The national COVID-19 vaccination sensitization campaign is an initiative of the Support to Vaccine Manufacturing in Ghana project.



It is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fürInternationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH GIZin partnership with the Ghana Health Service, World Vision, the Clinton Health Access Initiative and the African German Health Association.



Over the three-month campaign period, from July to September 2022, partners have worked closely together to increase public awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.



As part of the campaign, project partners trained health workers and various individuals, and groups, including community leaders on how to address these misconceptions. They also trained them on how to openly communicate the risks and benefits of getting vaccinated.



Also, 1000 vaccinators and health care workers were trained in around 150 districts to improve their understanding of the vaccine available, and to address vaccine hesitancy.



Donation



As part of the closeout ceremony, GIZ Ghana donated several laptops, desktops, tablets, printers and cameras to the GHS.



“The equipment is intended to strengthen the use of digital health information system, “noted Head of Component, support to Vaccine Manufacturing in Ghana, Ariane von Maercker, in an address at the closing ceremony.



It will help to detect people infected with COVID-19, to ensure that they receive the best treatment and to follow-up with their contact persons,” she added. “Therefore, nearly 300 persons have been trained to improve the data entry and the use of data.”