National Association Of Public Health Students commend John Mahama

The National Association of Public Health Students, wish to commend on the good policies of the National Democratic Congress with regards to health and student’s welfare. During the manifesto lunch of the NDC, the leader and the flagbearer of the party H.E John Dramani Mahama and his running mate Prof. Jana Naana made it clear that the next NDC government will increase maternity leave from three months to four months, seven days paternity leave, free primary health care amongst others. These ideas are highly commendable and must be supported by all because infant mothers would now have if not enough time for their babies but appreciable time for their babies and themselves.



Primary health care is a whole-of-society approach to health and well-being centered on the needs and preferences of individuals, families, and communities. It addresses the broader determinants of health and focuses on the comprehensive and interrelated aspects of physical, mental, and social health and wellbeing (WHO). Primary healthcare teams not only address the needs of the individuals but are also looking at the community, especially when addressing social determinants of health. Therefore, there is an increasing interest in the integration of primary health care with public health approaches (Van weel et al., 2008). Studies in other developing countries showed the considerable potential of primary health care to reduce the large disparities associated with socioeconomic deprivation (Gwatkin,2001). The free primary health care would provide equal health care service for all irrespective of the financial status or the geographical location of a patient. Countries like Rwanda, Botswana, and South Africa are comfortably practicing primary health care with a robust health care system.



We however commend the NDC for their brilliant health policies and the association will hold them accountable if they fail to deliver.



The association also commends the idea of paying fifty percent of tertiary fees hopefully next academic year and providing tertiary students with laptops to enhance electronic or virtual learning. As far as COVID-19 is concerned, this has been the best policy ever concerning education. They have realized the challenges faced by the ordinary Ghanaian, and we think this is the best way to help reduce the burdens of parents and to also enhance E-learning.



We, however, see the NDC manifesto to be the best as far as health and education are concerned, and it is our greatest hope that they would deliver as said if the mandate is given. Thank you

