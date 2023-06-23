National Ambulance Service graduates 157 advanced officers

Health News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm

The National Ambulance Service held a colorful graduation ceremony on June 22, 2023 for senior officers of the Advanced Batch Four at Nkenkaasu in the Ashanti Region of Ghana at the premises of the Paramedic and Emergency Care Training School (PECTS).



The 157 graduands consisting of 44 females and 113 males exuded so much confidence and readiness for the responsibilities that await them in their line of duty knowing that the uniforms on their backs are to inspire hope, ensure commitment and sacrifice in emergency and pre-hospital care of Ghanaians.



In attendance were the MP for Offinso North, Augustine Collins Ntim, the C.E.O. of National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakaria, the Board Chairman of National Ambulance Service (NAS), Nana Wiafe Ababio, Deputy NADMO Boss (NAS Board Member), Abu Ramadan, Chief Director of Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, and the Offinso Traditional Council, Nana Opoku Duah ll.



The event which began at 9:30 was also thronged by well wishers, family members and natives of the township. Complementary parts of the event such as the simulation exercise and musical interludes ensured that the program was educative and entertaining. It was indeed a well planned event as it was orderly and swift. The icing on the cake for me was when four outstanding graduands were awarded.



Even though the institution has made a lot of effort in changing the misconception that the ambulance is a hearse, an occasion like this was not spared in educating and informing the public.



The 157 graduates who took an oath to serve Mother Ghana were encouraged by Augustine Collins Ntim to employ continuous learning to sharpen their skills in order to remain relevant and competitive.