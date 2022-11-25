National Action Plan to strengthen Labour Market Information System in Ghana launched

General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations (MELR) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization(ILO) has launched a participatory national action plan for improving and strengthening Labour Market Information System and skill anticipation in Ghana.



Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Sector Minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah said the development of a functional Labour market information system is long overdue.



He, therefore, urged the sponsors and the developers of the initiative to ensure that the system is operationalized and serves its purpose.



“Personally I embrace and accept this project, especially with the collaboration of the ILO who has been a virtual supporter in a number of our projects.



“We need to have information on the skills we have in the country, how many we can use and how many we can even export to other countries,” the Minister said while underscoring the importance of the Nation Action Plan.



The Officer in Charge of the International Labor Organization's Project Office in Ghana, David Marcos said his outfit will continuously partner with the government to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of labor in Africa.



“I am glad to note that the development of the National Action Plan is timely as the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project, funded by the World Bank, will support the implementation of key recommendations of this National Action Plan,” Mr. David Marcos stressed.



The research study aimed at mapping the existing data sources or providers, and reviewing current practices, capacities, and institutional arrangements for labor market information and skills anticipation in Ghana.



