General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Narrow escape for driver as train rams into articulated truck at Takoradi

The accident occurred in Takoradi in the Western Region

A train has collided with an articulated truck in the Western Region town of Takoradi, leaving drivers and commuters who ply the main Nkotompo-Essam Beach Road in the Western Region stranded.



The disruption to road traffic persisted for several hours on the evening of Tuesday, September 29, 2020, according to a report by Accra-based Joy FM.



"According to an eyewitness report on the incident, the accident was caused by a Takoradi-bound truck coming in from Sekondi," the report stated.



The eyewitness told Joy FM that the truck driver got stuck on the rail lines while attempting to cross it.



"Failing to do so, the train is reported to have run into the head of the articulated truck destroying the head of the truck.



"Luckily, the driver escaped unhurt as he jumped out of the car before the collision," the report added.



It is alleged that poor visibility and the absence of a train traffic signal may have contributed to the accident, the report added.



Two years ago, a similar incident occured when a haulage train on crashed into a tipper truck at a rail crossing at the Takoradi Port.



The empty train was on its way to haul manganese from Nsuta in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipal when it crashed the bucket of the bucket of the tipper truck at about 4:00am at the Gate 10 level crossing.



According to an eye witness, Joseph Oppong, the train with about 20 empty wagons had crossed the level when it suddenly started reversing.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.