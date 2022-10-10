'Nanti yie wo m'anim': How Agradaa sang her way into custody after being remanded

General News of Monday, 10 October 2022

An Accra District Court on Monday, October 10, 2022, remanded the founder and leader of Heavenway Champion International Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



Charged with defrauding by false pretence, Agradaa, as she is popularly known, was denied bail by the court, which asked her to reappear on Thursday, October 13, 2022.



While being taken away into custody, the evangelist, who has denied the allegation of defrauding her church members, led a moment of worship and praise as she sang Mama Esther’s Nedin Ni Yehowa (His Name is God).



She was joined by some of her church members and junior pastors who had come to the court premises to solidarize with her.



Agradaa’s loud voice is heard singing away while security officers bundled her into a waiting vehicle.







Agradaa was arrested on Sunday for alleged money doubling, defrauding



The Ghana Police Service on Sunday, October 13, 2022, arrested repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat.



This was announced in a statement by the service and shared via its social media handles on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” the statement said.



Nana Agradaa’s arrest comes on the back of allegations made by scores of her church members, who claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.



The former fetish priestess had advertised in a viral video that she was going to give out monies to people who would attend her all-night church service on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Things, however, did not go as planned for many of the people who attended the service as many of them cried foul that they had given out monies to her but she failed to keep to her side of the agreement.



She is eventually reported to have sent the people away from the church, prompting the alarms they raised online.



The police have since called on all persons affected by the supposed scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command to help with the investigations.



“Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action to assist the investigation,” it added.



