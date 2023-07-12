Nankpanduri pupils earn plaudits of Bunkpurugu MP for their brilliant mock parliament display

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Perhaps, for these children and their teachers who prepared them for such a beautiful display, they may not have set out to attract the attention of authorities in the highest corridors of power, but little did they know that it was going to be their quickest visa to such an invitation.



As it stands now, the pupils will be in Accra soon, at the invitation of the Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu, Dr. Abed Bandim, to have a rare experience of touring the Parliament House of Ghana and interacting with Members of Parliament.



But how did this all come about?



The pupils of Nankpanduri Kingdom Star Academy held a mock parliament where they displayed some very interesting aspects of the proceedings of the legislative arms of government.



The session, captured on video, also showed how the students eloquently mimicked roles as such person like their native Member of Parliament, Dr. Abed Bandim; the Majority Leader, and the Minority Leader.



The fully charged-up mock session by the children has since caught the attention of their MP, and now, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



In an audio shared with GhanaWeb by the research assistant aides to the MP, Ralph Apetorgbor explained that the MP has invited the pupils to come and observe the actual parliamentary proceedings in Accra.



“These students will be coming to Parliament House, hopefully by the first week of August because the video has drawn the attention of the Speaker of Parliament and other parliamentarians.



“So, they will be visiting parliament to know how the normal proceedings are and they will also meet the Speaker of Parliament too,” he explained.



He added that the pupils of the Nankpanduri Kingdom Star School will also participate in the regional mock parliament for schools in 2024.



“And hopefully, they’ll be participating in the ECOWAS Mock Parliament next year,” he added.



