Nananom are being misled with money, I will revive Asanteman again - Asantehene vows

Regional News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has vowed to bring the Ashanti kingdom back to its rightful place.



The Otumfuo, who made these remarks while addressing some chieftaincy issues at the Manhyia Palace over the week, said that Asanteman is not at the rightful place because some of his chiefs are being led by money.



He said that the love for the Ashanti Kingdom is diminishing and things are been destroyed just because of the love for money.



“Our love for money is destroying things. People don’t have love for Ashanti again… We have to remember the Asanteman we used to have and rise.



“Tweneboa Koduah sacrificed himself at Kumawu for Asanteman, (sic) also buried in the afternoon... A lot of people sacrificed themselves for Asanteman. What are we doing today,” he said in Twi.



The Otumfuo vowed to go heavy and earth to ensure that the Ashanti Kingdom returns to its glory days.



He added that he would remove all his sub-chiefs who are not serving the interest of the Ashanti Kingdom so that they would rise again.



Watch Otumfuo’s remarking in the video below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.