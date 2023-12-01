Nana Yaa Brefo resigns from Angel FM

General News of Friday, 1 December 2023

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that broadcast journalist Nana Yaa Brefo has resigned from Angel FM, a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).



Her resignation takes effect on December 1, 2023.



She is confirmed to have tendered her resignation to management on Thursday, November 30, 2023, and subsequently exited all social media platforms of the station, including Whatsapp.



It is unclear what may have triggered her resignation weeks after her return from the United Kingdom, where she was on holiday.



Nana Yaa Brefo joined the Angel Broadcasting Network from the Multimedia Group, where she was a newsreader and a co-host on Adom FM and TV.



Management of ABN declined to comment on her resignation when reached by MyNewsGh.com but many are worried about the wave of resignations from the media outlet.



Meanwhile, in what appears to be a threat of subtle jabs, the broadcaster on her Facebook page, in a thread of posts, wrote, “End of the road (Boyz 11 men)."



"You flourish when you are loved in any environment you find yourself.”



