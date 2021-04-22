Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Dr. Joyce Aryee to chair Green Ghana Project Fundraising Committee

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

Two prominent Ghanaian citizens, Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, and Dr. Joyce Aryee, Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministry, are to Co-chair the Fundraising Committee for the Green Ghana Project.



This was made known by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, at the maiden meeting of the Fund Raising Committee.



The Minister in his remarks thanked the two personalities for accepting his request to undertake this very important national assignment and charged the co-chairpersons as well as the Committee to raise sufficient funds to enable the execution of this Project. He further called on Ghanaians, foreigners resident in Ghana, Corporate Ghana and especially Faith-Based Organizations to support this noble and godly national exercise.



The Green Ghana Project, a novel and ambitious project which is in accord with the vision of H.E. the President of the Republic to green our country, was launched in March 2021 by the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources. The project seeks to plant five (5) million trees on June 11, 2021, the Green Ghana Day.



On this day, His Excellency the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will plant a commemorative tree together with the Vice-President, the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and His Lordship the Chief Justice. Other prominent citizens of our land such as His Majesty, Otumfuo Asantehene, His Majesty, the Yaa-Naa and also significantly, ordinary Ghanaians will be called upon to plant trees. The Minister further stated “that on June 11, all persons in Ghana will be expected to plant a tree, take a photo of it, post it and nurture it to maturity”.



A Chairperson of the Committee, Nana Prah, speaking on behalf of the Committee assured the Minister and Government of their commitment to support this patriotic venture for as he put it “this is indeed a call to national duty and service”.



The Hon. Minister expressed confidence in the two distinguished personalities and hoped they will bring on board national consciousness on the need for all and sundry to contribute to this worthy cause.



