Nana Oye Bampoe Addo highly-tipped to win Adentan NDC polls

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first constituency secretary of the Adentan constituency for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mac Charles Tamakloe, is confident that Nana Oye Bampoe Addo will unseat the sitting Member of Parliament, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.



According to him, the former Minister of Gender’s chances in the Saturday, May 13, 2023, primaries of the party are very high, owing to how easily she has been able to relate with the grassroots.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb TV, Mac Charles Tamakloe explained that the confidence he has in this aspirant is also because she has shown that not even losing an election would stop her from giving her best to the NDC.



“She has been moving to the people in their houses, she herself is a grassroots woman; she belongs to a branch at Ogbojo, and she tells them what she can do for Adenta.



“After 2019 primaries, she was not favoured; she didn’t win, but the way she helped in campaigning for the NDC, soliciting more people, helping people, and it would interest you to know that during the COVID, the number of delegates who benefitted from her assistance is superfluous.



“And then she has been helping the party. The Adenta constituency, it would interest you to know that … she has been helping in kind, in cash, in logistics, and even supporting those who need help,” he explained.



The former Constituency Secretary for Adenta, Mac Charles Tamakloe, added that the reason he is putting all his support behind the former minister is because she has also proven that, unlike the sitting MP, she has a heart for people.



He added that even when he was a mere stranger to her, she looked for him and came to show him love in a way that the sitting MP has not even come close to showing.



“The sitting MP is discriminative. He has a selected group of people who he has sowed seeds of discord among. I was sick for one and half years, it is known to him, but ask whether he has even stepped in my house before.



“Somebody who I have been seeing on television, hearing her defending NDC, preaching peace and what is right, moved to my house on 30th December 2022, and she said she heard I was sick and that she was from another person before she came to me.



“And I can tell you for a fact that her family members, plus she herself, are 100% supporting the NDC, and when she becomes the PC for Adentan, she will pull more crowd for the NDC to win to revert the economic hardships the NDC has created,” he added.



Watch the full interview below:











