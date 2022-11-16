Nana Kwasi still retained as regional chairman of the NDC, calls for unity

Politics of Wednesday, 16 November 2022
Correspondence from Ashanti Region
After facing a tough time from three solid contenders in his quest to retain the seat, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi has still emerged as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition NDC.
The incumbent regional chairman, Nana Kwasi who secured 637 votes scored against his contenders like Evans Amankwah who also had 572 votes, Yaw Owusu Obimpeh 137 votes, and Enoch Amoako Nsiah 4 votes.
After being declared winner, Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi thanked delegates for the trust reposed in him and called for unity.
Reiterating his commitment to making sure the party gains power in 2024, the re-elected chairman urged members to dissolve the various camps and fight in unity to secure power in 2024.
"No particular person won, and nobody lost. We've all won it together. Now that we've won, let's dissolve all camps like camps A, B, C, etc, and get united.
Fighting in unity is the only means through which we can retrieve power from this incompetent NPP government with ease," he said.
1422 out of 1354 delegates cast their votes on Sunday. The regional election which was initially characterized by a lot of interruptions started late around 2:20 pm, and as a result, ended around 10:41 pm.
Meanwhile, the final results of the election were stated as follows:
ZONGO CAUCUS:
Tijana Abdul Mummin 282
Osman Naziru Hamza 631 (Winner)
Sumaila Amin 334
Omar Farouk Gado 53
DEPUTY TREASURER:
Prince Atta 729 (Winner)
Bamba Adam 334
Hajara Mohammed 288
TREASURER:
Hopeson Kwaku 669
Marvin Philip Norman 680 (Winner)
DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER:
Amo Kamel 869(Winner)
Bernard Kusi Poku 188
Patrick Attua 295
COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER:
Alex Kwaku Asafo Agyei 443
Abass Nurudeen 909 (Winner)
DEPUTY ORGANISER:
Bashiru Amissa Dombiri 353 (Winner)
Seidu Alhaji 101
Abban Bilson Yeboah 232
Acquah Kwabena 183
Anyas Ibrahim 126
Robert Owusu 169
Isaac Ofori 115
Joe Tetteh 72
ORGANISER:
Justice Alpha Haroun Ahmed 70
Nana Asare Bediako 489
Yaw Isham Alhassan 791 (Winner)
DEPUTY SECRETARY:
Peter Aboagye 65
Joshua Kwame Fuga 248
Daniel Baah Acheamfour 415 (Winner)
Sadiq Abubakr 217
Alice Anthony 407
SECRETARY:
Mathew Kojo Njokone 384
Dr. Frank Amoakohene 749 (Winner)
Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi 219
VICE CHAIRMAN:
Alhaji Saliu Musah 240 (Winner)
Nana Prempeh Amankwah 70
Captain John Kwame Jabiri 584(Winner)
Prof. Dacosta Aboagye 78
Abdulla Omar 213
James Kwaku Mpebe 14
Alhaji Sani Abdullai 112
Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponko 15
Kwaku Boateng Jackson 19
CHAIRMAN
Augustus Andrews Nana Kwasi 637(Winner)
Evans Amankwah 572
Enoch Amoako Nsiah 4
Yaw Owusu Obimpeh 137