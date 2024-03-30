Nana Kwame Bediako pledges industrialization to spur youth prosperity

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar and the visionary behind the New Force movement, has articulated his unwavering commitment to catalyzing Ghana’s industrialization.



With a fervent focus on elevating the economic standing of Ghanaian youth, Bediako underscored the imperative of creating wealth and opportunities through industrial growth.



“God has given me a gift and he’s given me a wisdom not only to make riches but to create wealth. I am talking of astronomical wealth and this knowledge, I am not going to die with it; I am going to leave it for my people. It is worth more than that 200 cedis that somebody is going to put in your pocket and instruct you to do something you don’t really want to do but you did it and now you can’t account for it,” Nana Kwame Bediako said.



The distinguished Ghanaian entrepreneur and businessman, highlighted his aspiration to ignite widespread prosperity across the nation with start-up capitals to boost local businesses.



Emphasizing industrialization as the linchpin of Ghana’s development, he demonstrated a profound grasp of the country’s potential and challenges.



“I will show you the way to build wealth I have come with it and I am telling you and I am saying this and I mean it because industrialization is going to be the next foundation that will build this nation. I have brought it and I know inside out. I know every value in every region. I am learning about everything about our country. I have learnt everything about our leaders and even about their mistakes,” Bediako stated



Nana Kwame Bediako pledged to cultivate a new cadre of millionaires and billionaires within Ghana by harnessing the diverse opportunities inherent in the country’s economic landscape.



Drawing inspiration from the emergence of youthful leadership in other African nations, such as Senegal, Bediako advocated for a similar shift in Ghana’s leadership landscape, championing the empowerment of young voices and leadership opportunities to shape the future of the country.



He said this when interacting with teacher trainees in Koforidua.



Amidst enthusiastic reception from attendees and the public alike, particularly during his engagement with traders and private businessmen in the bustling township of Koforidua which saw a gridlock on the streets as sympathizers jostle for his T-shirts and to listen to him.



Nana Kwame Bediako’s message resonated strongly beyond his visionary industrialization agenda.



He also committed to improving the working conditions of teachers and facilitating enriching exchange programs with foreign counterparts for bilateral benefits reflecting his holistic approach to national progress.