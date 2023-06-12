Nana Kwabena Ponkor installed as new chief of Dompoase

Regional News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Kunkahene Nana Kwabena Bonsu has been installed as Dompoasehene at a colorful ceremony held at the Chief's palace at Dompoase in the Adansi North District.



The people of Dompoase have been without a chief for nearly 3 years after their chief, Okofo Subin Kan II, was destooled by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Nana Kwabena Ponkor, who until his enstoolment was the Abusuapanin of Dompoase, is now known as Okofo Kwabena Bonsu.



Draped in black traditional cloth and slippers, the new chief was carried on a palanquin amidst drumming and dancing.



In his message to the people, he thanked God, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dompoasehemaa Nana Afrifa Tokudwom, and the people of Dompoase for their support.



He said his enstoolment was something he was not expecting, but he said God knows best. He said he has come to strengthen unity and facilitate development in the Dompoase traditional area.



He said he was not going to do it alone but needed the support of the people of Dompoase to deliver on his mandate and bring development to the people.