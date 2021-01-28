General News of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Nana Konadu shows happiness as Akufo-Addo announces UDS renaming after her husband

UDS to be named after Jerry John Rawlings

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that the University for Development Studies, Tamale will be named after Jerry John Rawlings to honour his memory as Mrs Rawlings clapped.



Rawlings while alive rejected an offer for the University which he supported to establish be named after him because he had a personal principle of not naming any national monument after him.



But in his tribute, the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that the family has accepted that the University is named after the late former President. Wife of Mr. Rawlings, Nana Konadu applauded the decision.



Nana Akufo-Addo said: “Whilst he was with us, he, respectfully, declined an offer I made to him, in 2017, to have the University of Development Studies, Tamale, (UDS), which he, personally, helped establish, named after him.



“His reason was that, in adhering to a long-standing principle, he did not want to have any national monument or facility named after him.



“Two days after his passing, at the 21st Congregation of UDS, I expressed my strongest convictions, in spite of his reservations, that such an honour should be accorded him. I am glad that this has found favour with his family, and the necessary formalities will be carried out to achieve this, i.e. The Jerry John Rawlings University of Development Studies, Tamale.”



