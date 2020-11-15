General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Nana Konadu not on admission – Rawlings’ Office

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Office of the late President JJ Rawlings has denied claims that former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is on admission at a health facility in Accra.



There were reports in the immediate aftermath of the passing of Mr Rawlings that Mrs Rawlings had also been admitted at a health facility in Accra.



In a statement, the office of the late President said: “The general public is informed that Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is well and has not been admitted to any hospital. She was present when President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13”.



Meanwhile, the office has also disclosed there will be no one-week commemoration of the passing of the late President.



“The general public is also informed that there will be no one-week ceremony. All flyers and other communication announcing such a ceremony are false and should be ignored”.



The office further notes individuals and institutions that visit the family to commiserate without nose mask will not be allowed in.



“Due to COVID-19 protocols, the office kindly informs all groups and institutions who obtain appointments that visitors with appointments who arrive at the former President’s office without nose masks will not be allowed in”.



Below are details of a statement by the Office of the late President Rawlings



CONDOLENCE VISITS



The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings informs the general public that all who wish to call on the family of the late former President will be received by pre-arranged appointments.



Individuals or organisations are kindly urged to book appointments by calling 0264444464. Ghanaians from all walks of life are urged to visit the Ghana International Conference Centre to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of the late President by the state.



Due to Covid-19 protocols, the office kindly informs all groups and institutions who obtain appointments that visitors with appointments who arrive at the former President’s office without nose masks will not be allowed in.



NO ONE WEEK CEREMONY



The general public is also informed that there will be no one-week ceremony. All flyers and other communication announcing such a ceremony are false and should be ignored.



The general public is informed that Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is well and has not been admitted to any hospital. She was present when President Akufo-Addo and former President Mahama called on the family on Friday, November 13.





