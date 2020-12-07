General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Nana Konadu hails Electoral Commission as she votes

play videoFlagbearer of the NDP, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP) Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings has cast her ballot in this year’s elections.



She voted at the Ridge Church Polling Station in the Klottey Korle Constituency.



She told TV3‘s Thierry Nyann after voting that the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa, has performed creditably well so far.



“I think the lady has been very systematic in whatever that she has been doing, she’s been telling all of us in Ghana how she is doing it. I have no complaints about that.”



She added that the results of the elections could be declared within 24 hours, or at latest 36 hours, as intended by the Commission.











