Politics of Friday, 9 October 2020

Nana Konadu blames Charlotte Osei for her abysmal performance in 2016 polls

Charlotte Osei and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the political icon, has accused Charlotte Osei, the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, of abysmal performance in 2016 when the latter sought to disqualify her candidature.



The former first lady was a presidential aspirant contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Party (NDP) to be elected President of the Republic of Ghana.



The NDP campaign team needed to seek legal redress in order for her to get her name on the ballot.



This, she indicated, prevented her party from going all out to join the other political parties on the campaign trail.



The former first lady said, “If you were here [......] four years [ago], then you will know the work that the Electoral Commission did in trying to stop some of the parties from even contesting the elections. Because we had only two weeks to do everything and start campaigning so that is why the results turned out that way.”



While commending the work of the current EC Chair and that of her deputies, the NDP flagbearer noted that Jean Mensa, the chairperson, was handling the electoral process well, a situation which made her confident of winning the December 7 presidential election.



“We have been lucky to have an Electoral Commissioner [chairperson] who sees a bigger picture and we have systematically worked towards the programme that she has given us. So, for me, I like what is going on,” Mrs Rawlings said.



Promising transformational initiatives in the educational sector if elected, hopefully, as the first female president of Ghana, Nana Konadu observed: “We have a lot of people entering the university today. They go there because that is what they are supposed to do from Senior High School…..If we could structure the education system so that we have the skilled training and development, we would have many more people having a hands-on approach to jobs in the country and earn far more than just completing the tertiary level.”

