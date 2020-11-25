General News of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings will not campaign anymore – NDP

Nana konadu Agyemang Rawlings is the presidential candidate of the NDP

The National Democratic Party (NDP) has announced that its Presidential candidate Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings will not be campaigning any longer following the death of her husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The chairman of the party disclosed in an interview with Metro TV the party has taken a decision to recuse her from campaign process to allow her mourn the demise of her husband.



Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong said that Nana Konadu has in her previous campaigns marketed herself well and that the decision will have no bearing on their chances in the elections.



He also revealed that Nana Konadu’s absence at the party’s press conference on Monday was due to the same reasons.



“She is a widow and they are still grieving and we didn’t want to pull her into a press conference of this nature. Most of the things we recounted were not palatable for her to hear. But the entirety of the hierarchy thought it wise to hold the press conference and she agreed.



“We have excused her from our campaign. She has marketed herself well and she is not going to campaign until the elections. NEC has taken over and we are going to do it,” he said on Good Evening Ghana.



He said that the campaign will now be run by the national, regional and constituency executives.



“We are not worried about that. We have NEC executives who are already on the ground. We also have constituency executives who are also doing what they can.”



Alhaji Frimpong said that Nana Konadu will not fall for calls for her to pull out of the elections.



“Campaigning and withdrawing are not the same. If you don’t campaign it does not mean that you are withdrawing. There could be several circumstances but not campaigning does not mean she is withdrawing. It’s possible that she will speak before the elections.



He also downplayed suggestions that the party is looking to cash-in on the demise of Rawlings by wooing sympathy voters.



“We are not linking our fortunes on the demise of the former president. That is not the purpose for which we called the press conference. Looking at the factors on the ground it’s either we are doing better or circumstances have changed such a way that we think we are getting close,” Alhaji Frimpong reiterated.













