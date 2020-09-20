General News of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Nana Kay blasts Mahama over ‘okada’ legalization

play videoFile photo: Okada riders

To reduce the rate of accidents and casualties caused by commercial motor riders, popularly called 'Okada riders', Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei, Yeboah has called for a total ban of their operations.



According to him, the decision by former President John Dramani Mahama to legalize okada when he wins power is unfortunate



Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra based radio station, Kingdom FM 107.7, he said, “Until the government implements policies to regulate the use of motorbikes especially for commercial purposes, it should ban their operations to save lives. This is what we want.”



He further disclosed that, he supports Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's alternative of empowering them to purchase brand new cars assembled in the country to engage in a much safer venture.



“Lets support ‘One District One Factory’ to employ most of the youth who are engaging in the okada business,” he added.



According to him, the need to graduate from this risky and less safe okada riding to a safer means of transportation.



“You can have a better option and we’ll give you a better option. So, yes, we will not legalize Okada business"



“Mahama and NDC are doing fake promises to deceive Ghanaians to get votes in the 2020 elections.” He added.



He further disclosed that, he doesn’t understand why John Mahama and the NDC are desperate to legalize risky okada business.



Nana Kay says it had become necessary as the number of road traffic accidents caused by Okada men kept becoming rampant, and got worse during this era.



From December 21, 2019, to January 1, 2020, the Accident, Emergency and Orthopaedic Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital admitted 79 vehicle accident victims, 58 motorcycle accident victims and one bicycle accident victim.



He believes that if law enforcement agencies are unable to enforce traffic regulations, Okada riders should be banned entirely as their accident cases were as a result of recklessness and disrespect for road traffic regulations.





