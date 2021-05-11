Nana Ette Akrade II cuts sod for construction of an ultra-modern palace in Gwira Banso

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Nana Ette Akrade II, the Divisional Chief of Gwira Banso in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, has cut a sod for the construction of a state-of-the-art ultra-modern palace in the area as a symbol of unity.



The project is expected to be completed within one year and it is expected to cost the Gwira Banso Divisional Council GHC500,000.



The Gwira Banso Divisional Chief was joined by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira MP, Mr. Kofi Arko Nokoe, Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Council, His royal majesty Awulae Angama Tuagyan II, heads of institutions, some sub-chiefs amongst others to perform the sod-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 8, 2021.



Speaking at the colourful durbar, Nana Ette Akrade II, expressed his happiness over the project and said the project, when completed would serve as a sign of unity that would bring the good people of Gwira Banso together as one.



The Chief took the opportunity to pledge to collaborate with stakeholders in the Nzema East Municipality to develop his Divisional Council.



"I would work with all stakeholders in this direction to guarantee my traditional division, and my people the required development they deserve."



"Awulae Chairman, it would interest you to know that my determination to secure an unprecedented, and a historic palace for my people was engineered by the painful reflection that this beautiful traditional division cannot boast of any decent infrastructure".



He stated that: "I want to dare to dream, challenge the status quo, and break the jinx, with the foundation laid today for speedy development of this traditional division endowed with so much of natural resources".



Nana Ette Akrade II assured his subjects of working tirelessly to develop the Gwira Banso community.



"My motivation for tackling the infrastructure spectrum at the palace, stems on the fact that, leadership, and legacy, are interwoven and therefore must be appreciated and felt by those who stand to gain from it. I want to assure my subjects, I would do exactly what would change the dynamics in the traditional division, in order to make it attractive and competitive", he said.



He therefore, called on natives of Gwira Banso who are outside the country and other investors to come home and support the construction of the modern Palace and utilize the natural resources in the area to develop the country.



"I cannot achieve this herculean task, without the corresponding cooperation of my subjects, council of elders, government officials, religious leaders, and political heads working together in this traditional area."



"As part of this vision, I want to encourage investors to make Gwira Banso one of their preferred destinations for investment. We are opened for timber business, mining, agriculture, and technology driven industries. We have more than enough raw materials that can feed interested industries intending to settle in this traditional area", he appealed.



On his part, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Lawyer Ebenezer Kojo Kum commended the Gwira Banso Chief for having such great vision to build a Palace to unite his subjects.



He called on the good people of Gwira Banso to rally behind the Gwira Banso Chief who was enstooled in 2020 to develop the community.



The Minister who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahanta West Constituency took the opportunity to pledge support for the construction with 100 bags of cement.



The Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angamatu Tuagyan II lauded the Chief and his people for the initiative.



Awulae Angamatu Tuagyan II seized the opportunity to call on other Chiefs in his Traditional Council to emulate from the Gwira Banso Chief by developing their areas.



He pledged to support the Gwira Banso Chief to complete the Palace on schedule.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira, Kofi Arko Nokoe applauded the Chief for his vision and pledged to donate 150 bags of cement to support the project to be completed.



He urged the residents of Gwira Banso to support the Chief to develop the area.



He disclosed that he would help the youth of Gwira Banso to acquire skills through apprenticeship.