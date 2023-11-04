Nana Boafo Amoah III calls for peace amidst violent clashes in Nkwanta

General News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nana Boafo Amoah III, the Osahene of Adele Traditional Area, has called for claims amidst the violent clash between the people of Akyode and the Adele in the Nkwanta South Municipal Capital, Nkwanta.



There has been some violent clash that has ensued between the people of Akyode and the Adele that has led to the burning of properties, with many people being injured as a result of the clash.



Nana Boafo Amoah III said the clash was a result of a particular festival, for which they had petitioned the Municipal Chief Executive to ban it, but he refused to do the needful to save the situation.



He told the media that he did not condone violence but had to fight to defend its territory, and it was time for each party to lay down their tools for peace to prevail in the community.



“Sometimes, as a must, you must defend yourself when you are poked, and we, the Adele’s, didn’t go seeking trouble, but the Akyode people brought the trouble to our doorstep, but that is not what we want. This has to end now,” he said as it aired on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Asafuakye Bendrebekamawu, who is also a sub-chief of Adele’s, blamed the MCE for all the happenings in the municipality because he refused to take action by banning the festival.



“The misunderstanding started two years ago when they laid claim to our land, and we opposed the celebration of their Bare Festival. We said the same thing this year at the meeting, but the DCE gave them the go-ahead because he is from Akyode.”