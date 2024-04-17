Nana Amoapim Asare Baffour II, Chief of Patriensa swears oath of allegiance at Manhyia Palace

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: Mark Ofori Nketia, Contributor

In a traditional ceremony, rich with cultural significance, Nana Amoapim Asare Baffour II, Chief of Patriensa in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality, assumed his position with an oath of allegiance sworn at the revered Manhyia Palace on April 8, 2024.



The event, steeped in centuries-old customs and rituals, marked a significant moment for both the chief and the people of Patriensa.



Patriensa boasts a rich history. Legend tells of their migration from Denkyira, led by Ntim Gyakari.



The fetish priestess, Okomfo Saah, is said to have played a key role in establishing their settlement near the Owere River.



A symbolic ritual solidified their new beginning, and the town's very name, "Patriensa" (meaning "when you slip there is nothing to lean on"), serves as a constant reminder of the importance of perseverance.



As the mantle of leadership passes to Nana Amoapim Asare Baffour II, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, offered valuable counsel and guidance, emphasizing the importance of upholding the legacy of his predecessor, Nana Prof. Osei Darkwa III. The Asantehene lauded the former chief's dedication to education, urging his successor to continue the educational initiatives that had brought commendation to Patriensa.



Looking towards the future, the Asantehene addressed the pressing issue of illegal mining, or "galamsey," in Patriensa. He strongly endorsed the government's Community Mining Programme (CMP) as a solution. The CMP aims to formalize mining practices, promoting responsible and sustainable methods. The Asantehene encouraged Nana Amoapim Asare Baffour II to work with the government to ensure Patriensa residents can access training and licenses through the CMP.



Beyond these specific issues, the Asantehene emphasized the importance of Nana Amoapim Asare Baffour II's regular attendance at Manhyia Palace meetings. These gatherings, he explained, serve as a platform for traditional rulers to learn and deepen their understanding of Ashanti culture.



The Asantehene further offered guidance on leadership. He highlighted the importance of unity and humility, qualities embodied by Nana Prof. Osei Darkwa III. The Asantehene urged Nana Amoapim Asare Baffour II to be a leader for all, fostering an environment of inclusivity and cooperation within Patriensa.



With the wisdom of tradition guiding him and the aspirations of his people propelling him forward, Nana Amoapim Asare Baffour II embarks on his leadership journey. The ceremony at Manhyia Palace serves as a powerful symbol of unity, reminding all of the enduring values that bind Patriensa and the Ashanti Kingdom.



