Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Nana Ama Dokua lists Nana Addo’s achievements in Akuapem North Constituency

Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei is the member of parliament for Akuapem North

On January 7, 2017, when H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn in as the President of Ghana, the Akuapem North Constituency has greatly benefitted from his top-notch human-centered policies and unprecedented infrastructural developments.



Since the inception of the country Ghana, never has Akuapem North benefited enormously within the first 4 years of any government; be it democratic or military rule.



Policies



Free Senior High School:



On February 11, 2017, during the 60th Anniversary Celebration of Okuapemman School, President Akufo-Addo stated “We will fund the cost of public senior high schools for all those who qualify for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year onwards. By Free SHS, we mean that, in addition to tuition, which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science center fees, no examination fees, no computer lab fees, and no utility fees; there will be a free textbook, free boarding, and a free meal, and day students will get a meal at school for free.” True to the words of the President, Free SHS was implemented in September 2017. It is important to note that, across all the Senior High Schools within the constituency, a total of 12,185 students have benefited from the Free SHS. Benkum – 2,668, Okuas - 2,526, PSTS (Larteh) – 961, MEGHIS – 2,220, Sinai – 1,590, Mampong Presec – 2,730, SectechDeaf – 310, Mangoase SHS – 1,548.



Aside the huge human resource development, Free SHS has also brought great relief to parents and guardians.



Planting for Food and Jobs:



With Farmers drawn within the constituency, 3,249 farmers benefited both in terms of seeds and fertilizers and other services and logistics as of 2019 under the Planting for Food and Jobs.



Planting for Export and Rural Development:



43,500 oil palm seedlings were distributed in 14 communities and 44,540 coffee seedlings were distributed in 43 communities within the constituency. About 400 Farmers benefited from the Planting for Export & Rural Development’s Programme.



1 Constituency 1 Ambulance:



Akuapem North has been provided with the state of the artfully fitted ambulance & Ambulance Bay and currently operational.



District 1 Factory (1D1F):



Under the 1D1F, Akro Farms Ltd located in Apasare is currently under operation and has created both direct and indirect job opportunities for over 1,025 individuals involved in the poultry value chain in the constituency.



Asili Coffee Processing Factory located in Akropong is also in operation and a Palm Processing Plant in Yensiso yet to be operationalized.



Nation Builders Corps (NABCO):



With NABCO beneficiaries drawn across the entire constituency, 350 graduates have been engaged in the Nation Builders Corps under the various modules. This policy has greatly benefited Okuapemman graduates and youth, who hitherto were unemployed. This major intervention has enabled beneficiaries to build on their working confidence and experience, which has enabled them to be employable.



Forestry Commission Afforestation Programme:



Afforestation Programme beneficiaries were drawn across the entire constituency, 250 youth benefits from Afforestation Programme. This programme has enabled these youth to appreciate the significance and the essence of tree planting and the need to keep our environment green.



Youth Agency Employment Module:



88 youth are engaged in the Youth Agency Employment Module. The beneficiaries are grouped under the Community Police Assistant (43 beneficiaries), School Support Programme (43), and Youth in Sports (2).



National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP):



250 individuals have benefited from the Business Development Support under NEIP and are successfully employed. This programme has empowered these beneficiaries to employ others within the constituency.



Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC):



Over 1200 individuals have benefitted from MASLOC. This intervention, which cuts across the entire constituency has assisted these beneficiaries, mostly women, grow and expand their businesses as well as enhanced job and wealth creation. Some of the beneficiaries through the expansion of their business have been able to employ and provided job opportunities for family members and friends.



Projects & Infastructural Development under Free SHS:



Okuapeman SHS (Akropong)



16 unit classroom block – Completed



2 Storey Classroom Block – Ongoing



Dormitory Blocks (Boys & Girls) – Ongoing



Construction of Inner Roads – Ongoing



Mount Sinai SHS (Akropong)



Classroom Block - Ongoing



Dormitory Block – Completed



Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed (IPEP Project)



PSTHS (Larteh)



3 storey classroom block - Completed



2 storey dormitory block - Ongoing



Benkum SHS (Larteh)



2 Storey Classroom Block – Ongoing



Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed (IPEP Project)



MEGHIS, Mamfe



2 storey classroom block - Ongoing



Dormitory Block (Girls) – Ongoing



Mampong Presec (Mampong)



3 Storey Dormitory Block – Ongoing



8 Room Dormitory Block – Ongoing



Mangoase SHS (Mangoase)



Dormitory Block – Ongoing



Mangoase SHS ultra-modern toilet



Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed (IPEP Project)



(JHS & BASIC SCHOOLS)



Tutu - 6 Unit Classroom Block – Completed



Obosomase - 6 Unit Classroom Block (KG) – Completed



Amanokrom - Classroom Block (KG) – Completed



Adawso Roman - Classroom Block (KG) – Ongoing



Town specific projects



OBOSOMASE:



CHPS Compound – Completed



KG Block – Completed



Inner Roads – Ongoing



Presby School Toilet Facility – Ongoing



TUTU:



Park – 90% near completion



Renovation of Tutu Market - Ongoing



Ultra-modern WC toilet - Ongoing



6 Unit Classroom Block – Completed



Bypass road – ongoing



Mampong:



Tetteh Quarshie Hospital Inner Roads – Completed



Ultra-Modern Toilet – Ongoing



Assin Bromu Water project – Completed



Zongo Water Project – Ongoing



Tetteh Quarshie Hospital Renovation – Ongoing



Construction of Tetteh Quarshie Nursing training College – Ongoing



Inner and Town Road – Ongoing



AMANOKROM



2 Ultra-Modern WC – Ongoing



KG block – Completed



Youth Centre – Ongoing



Asphalting of Bypass – Ongoing



Larteh



Larteh Health Clinic – Ongoing



Larteh Junction police post – Completed



Taxi rank renovation – Completed



Borehole Water Larteh clinic – Completed



Ultra-modern WC toilet – Completed



Market renovation – Ongoing



Larteh Town Roads – Ongoing



MAMFE



Mamfe Bypass Road Construction and Asphalting - Completed



Remodeling and Redesign of Mamfe Roundabout - Completed



Artisans College – Ongoing



AKROPONG



Ahenbrom and Osaebromu inner roads – Completed



Renovation of Aboasa Market – Ongoing



Ultra-Modern Toilet Facility - Ongoing



Patmos road – Ongoing



Refurbishment of the market – Ongoing



School for the Blind inner roads – Completed



Akropong Town Asphalting – Completed



Akropong Health Center Renovation – Ongoing



Okuapemman SHS Road – Ongoing



Presbyterian College of Education inner road – Completed



Ultramodern Court Complex – Ongoing



New Municipal Electoral Commission Office – Completed



New Municipal Assembly Complex – Completed



LOWER HILLS PROJECTS



Kwamoso durbar grounds – Ongoing



Otwitiri Water System – Completed



Mampong nkwanta water project – Completed



Korkormu Park – Ongoing



Adawso Market – Phase 1 Completed



Obum durbar grounds – Ongoing



Akwateakwaso water project – Completed



Akwateakwaso- tadankro electrification



Aboabo school renovation – Ongoing



Gbolokofi borehole – Completed



Gbolokofi market shed – Completed



Pakro junction borehole – Completed



Mangoase Ultra-modern toilet – Completed



Behenase Borehole – Completed



Mangoase-Tinkon g road construction



Tinkong durbar grounds – Completed



Nyamebekyere borehole – Completed



Asuoyaa Roads reshaping - Ongoing



Okorase Ultra-modern toilet – Completed



Okorase CHP Clinic – Completed



Pantoase bridge – Completed



Osabene road reshaping – Completed



Kabu ultra-modern toilet – Completed



Mangoase to Tinkong – Ongoing



Amanfro to Tinkong – Completed



Energy & Rural Electrification



Amanokrom - Completed



Obosomase – Completed



Tinkong – Completed



Larteh – Ongoing



Tutu – Ongoing



Akropong – Ongoing



Aboasa – Completed



Recruitment and Job Placement



Ghana Police Service - 22



Ghana Fire Service - 9



Ghana Immigration Service -8



Ministry of Information - 8



Ministry of Local Government -5



National Petroleum Authority – 7



Ambulance Service – 2



NABCO – 350



Afforestation Recruitment – 250



GES Recruitment (Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff) - 250



School Feeding - 13 Additional Basic Schools



Apprenticeship Programmes - 275



Financial Assistance



Educational Grants (Needy but Brilliant Students)



JHS - 80



Tertiary – 150



Absorption of JHS BECE Registration Fees



Assistance to people with Health Needs



Distribution of Mathematical Sets to BECE Candidates (2017-2020) – Over 7,000 candidates. Also, a total of 1,941 final year-BECE Candidates were served a Hot Meal for almost a month before and during their final exams.



In line with these life-changing policies and projects in Akuapem North Constituency, I wholeheartedly and proudly endorsed the candidature of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for an additional four (4) more years in his extraordinary commitment to do more for Okuapemman and Ghana as a whole.



