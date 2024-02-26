Nana Akufo-Addo knows how lethal I can be – Martin Amidu warns NPP

Politics of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has threatened to disclose secrets he has on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



According to him, working in the Nana Akufo-Addo government has made him privy to many of the government's secrets.



Amidu, a former attorney general and minister for justice, made these remarks while rebuking Nana Akomea, a Deputy Chairperson and Strategist on the campaign team for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for using his [Amidu] 2015 interview to score political points.



He indicated that if the members of the ruling NPP or the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) continue to use his name in campaigning for the 2024 elections, he would be forced to come out and reveal secrets.



"Remember that I worked with this regime and may be privy to things Nana Akomea and his like cannot fathom. Nana Akufo-Addo knows how lethal I could be if the NPP puts temptation in my path.



"Should both sides drag my name into their affray and compel me to speak out as a senior northerner, those who baited me should not blame me," Amidu wrote in an editorial copied to GhanaWeb.



The former attorney general reiterated that he wants nothing from the flagbearers of the two parties and, therefore, should not be used by any of them to score political points.



"I need nothing from John Mahama or Mahamudu Bawumia when either of them wins the 2024 elections, just as I took nothing from the Nana Akufo/Bawumia governments. 'A word to the wise', we used to jokingly say at the Bawku Middle Mixed Boarding School in the early 1960s, 'is in the North'," he added.



BAI/AE



You can also watch the latest GhanaWeb Special on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.