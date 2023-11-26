Nana Akomea backs calls for further consultations on LI to restrict import of products

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has added his voice to calls for further consultations on the Legislative Instrument (L.I.) that seeks to restrict the importation of 22 items.



He noted that it is expedient for all relevant stakeholders to be engaged thoroughly to provide their opinions on the matter to ensure that the right decision is taken at the end of the day, in the interest of the people.



The member of the NPP communications team believes that consulting other stakeholders help will aid in bringing to bear the consequences of taking such action and not worsen the woes of Ghanaians.



Speaking on the News File programme on Joynews and monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Akomea emphasized the need for further consultations on the Legislative Instrument (L.I).



“We should go back to stakeholders who believe they haven’t been consulted and they have an input. Let’s engage them, including parliament. Rice, what is the demand and productive capacity?



"What will be the effects of restriction of imports on price? Poultry – what is the capacity as against the demand? Can we meet it? Because if we don’t meet it, prices will go up and people will suffer," he said.



Background



The Minority in Parliament scuttled the laying of a Legislative Instrument seeking to restrict the importation of 22 items.



The Import and Export (Restrictions on Importation of Selected Strategic Products) Regulations, 2023 is seeking to restrict the import of products such as rice, cement, and poultry among others.



The NDC MPs stopped the laying of the LI citing the possibility of abuse of the licensing regime embedded in the Legislation.



Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, attempted to lay the LI arguing the concerns of the Minority had been addressed.



But MP for Builsa North, James Agalga, quickly sprang to his feet to raise the issue of lack of quorum for the House to continue the business.



The development afforded the Minority leadership including deputy whip Ahmed Ibrahim, and deputy leader Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah to mount a strong argument against the LI asking for more consultations.



The posture of the Minority leadership did not sit well with Minister for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, who challenged the legal basis for the resistance from the NDC MPs, arguing no quorum is required for laying of papers.



Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, drew the House’s attention to time constraints in getting the 21 sitting days required for the LI to mature before it rises for the Christmas break.



He, therefore, asked for the consultations to be concluded before sitting resumes on Monday.



