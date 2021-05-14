Nana Agradaa's trial: Prosecution ordered to file disclosures in two weeks

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has ordered the Prosecution in the trial of Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, to file disclosures in two weeks.



The Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, adjourned the matter to May 26.



Meanwhile, the Ghana News Agency has gathered that Nana Agradaa has paid GHC57,500 she owed the National Communication Authority over the past two years.



The amount, the GNA learnt was paid on April 27, this year, and covers one year.



Agradaa is currently on a GHS500,000.00 self-recognizance bail.



Nana Agradaa had appeared before the Court earlier for allegedly operating two satellite television channels namely - Thunder TV and Ice I (One) TV without licence contrary to the Electronic Communication Act.



She is also accused of displaying charlatanic advertisements which she had denied the charges.



The arrest of Nana Agradaa follows a raid by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority (NCA) at the premises of the satellite television stations for illegally transmitting without license.



The team arrested some workers, including the owner of Thunder TV, Nana Agradaa, and seized some equipment used in the illegal transmission from both premises.



Nana Agradaa is said to have advertised her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claimed was her “personal god” that multiplies money.



