Nana Agradaa ditches her deities, embraces Jesus Christ for rescuing her

Like Saul encountered God on his way to Damascus and had his name changed to Paul, Nana Agradaa has announced she will not worship her deities anymore; she has turned a new leaf and will proclaim the goodness of Jesus Christ henceforth after encountering His mercies.



The newly born-again who now prefers to be referred to as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng made this known at a press conference.



During her interaction with the media, the priestess-turned-evangelist said her decision is in fulfillment of a promise she made to Christ when she was in the grip of the law.



Clad in white apparel with long-braided hair and spectacles to match, Nana Agradaa who had a rosary around her neck emitted that she had a covenant with Jesus before she was sent to court. According to her, she told God she would believe in Him if she experiences His greatness.



“I threw a challenge to God to rescue me from the accusations leveled against me because I had no hopes,” she said. “I told God He’s the Supreme Being, if I’m not incarcerated after stepping foot in court that day, I’ll hail Him. After I threw that challenge to God, I stepped out from the cell.”



In what appeared to be a good signal that followed her prayer, Nana Agradaa said she met two renowned gospel musicians afterward who were on a mission to deliver a message from God.



“I got to the National Security Office and was told two men were looking for me. They were Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong,” she recalled.



“Omane Acheampong told me that Christ had sent them, Christ had asked them to come and encourage me and also to tell me He will intercede. And that after the intercession, I should worship Him because this is the time. Ampong also added his voice to it.



“Glory be to God! When I got to the court, the judge only asked for my signature and passport. That was when I lifted my eyes unto the Lord and told Him I’ll fulfill my part of the deal.”



It appeared this was just the beginning of her woes as she was again thrown into prison; this time, it was due to an accusation leveled against her by Rev. Kwaku Agyei Antwi (alias Rev Obofour), founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC). Once again, the goodness of God manifested, she touted.



“Again, I had a covenant with God. The next day, I was granted bail. I went to church on Sunday and glorified God. I promised to not worship deities again. I don’t even want to be called Nana Agradaa anymore. I have a piece of video evidence to this,” Nana Agradaa remarked.



Nana Agradaa's arrest



The priestess who has gained notoriety for allegedly defrauding people under the pretext of doubling their monies was arrested by state security operatives.



A post by Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on social media confirmed that in the late hours of Tuesday, April 20, 2021, a joint-team of police and national security personnel raided the office of Thunder TV and Ice1 TV which belong to Patience Asiedua known widely as Nana Agradaa.



The operatives, according to the minister closed down the two stations which had been operating without license since 2020.



“Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority, stormed the premises of two satellite television stations, namely, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV, who were illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region”.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful also confirmed the arrest of Nana Agradaa and members of her crew.



“The team arrested the offenders among which included the owner of Thunder TV, Patience Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and seized two (2) equipment each used in the illegal transmission from both premises. Nana Agradaa advertises her “Sika Gari” on her TV station, which she claims is her personal god that multiplies money with some rituals she makes.



She added that “she has hence admitted to this illegality and is currently in custody assisting with further investigations”.



Agradaa was later granted a GH¢500,000 self-recognizance bail by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Mr. Emmanuel Essandor.



A few moments after her release, videos in circulation on social media saw the priestess rearrested by the police after a complaint filed by Rev. Obofour against her.



Watch her presser below



