Nana Agradaa arrested, two TV stations shut down by security

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Self-styled and loudmouth priestess Patricia Asiedu known widely as Nana Agradaa has been arrested, according to TheGhanaReport.



The news portal states that Nana Agradaa has been arrested as part of efforts by security agencies to clamp down on the activities of spiritualists.



Her two television stations Thunder TV and Ice 1 TV have also been shut down by state security with equipment and other assets seized.



It is captured in the report that the two stations were raided earlier today for operating without a license with its authorization being revoked by the National Communications Authority in March 2020.



Calls for government to deal with activities of charlatans parading as spiritualists have heightened following the ritual murder of a ten-year-old boy at Kasoa.



The teenagers who murdered their friend supposedly mentioned an advert on TV as an influence for their crime.



