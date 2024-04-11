Nana Addo strongly supports the passage of anti-gay bill – Martin Korsah

Politics of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister Designate for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are in full support of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.



He refuted claims that the president has refused to approve a bill due to his opposition.



He disclosed that before Parliament passed the anti-gay bill, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) met with the Majority in Parliament and instructed them to support the bill.



“At the meeting were the President, his Vice, and other senior officials of the NPP, and so when people allege that the President was against the bill, it is not true.”



Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Techiman South constituency in the Bono East Region, said the bill received massive support from both sides of the house because the majority of Ghanaians are against LGBTQI+ activities.



He described it as evil and culturally unacceptable.



The MP urged Ghanaians to resist the partisan politics of the opposition NDC regarding the LGBTQ+ issue, stating that they should maintain confidence in President Akuffo-Addo’s approval of the bill.



According to him, what has delayed the process is the pending case before the Supreme Court.



He expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will soon hear and pass a judgment on journalist Richard Sky’s suit, paving the way for the president to sign the bill into law.



He urged religious and social groups to continue instilling in the youth the belief that LGBTQI+ activities are satanic.



The bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, which prohibit lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+), and related activities.



The bill proscribes LGBTQ+ activities and criminalises their promotion, advocacy, and funding.