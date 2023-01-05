Nana Addo should have waited for OSP report - Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu

General News of Thursday, 5 January 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu has charged the office of the Special Prosecutor to carry out an independent investigation into the galamsey menace regardless of the pronouncement by the president.



Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, he indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo should have waited for a final report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor before exonerating Akonta Mining.



“I felt a bit worried, great respect for the President, when he came to public as if to say, I mean defending Akonta Mining. I wish he kept silent on that until the Special Prosecutor finishes his job so we can see it is an independent approach to revealing that,” he added.



According to Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the galamsey menace has led to the destruction of many farmlands, putting “our very survival under attack” and must be fought with all seriousness.



He made this statement in response to the President’s speech to the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priest Association held on Wednesday, December 4, 2022, in Koforidua which sought to absolve Akonta Mining of any wrongdoing.



“Let me respond briefly to the Chairperson on the issue of illegal mining. I want to assure him and all that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak”, the President disclosed in his speech.



