Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Philip Nii Darku Ankrah, Contributor

Nana Addo should be given another four years – Joe Lartey

play videoPresident of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Retired sports broadcaster, Joachim Awuley Lartey, affectionately known as Joe Lartey has urged Ghanaians to vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 December, 7 Presidential elections.



According to the veteran football commentator, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be given another chance to complete the projects he has started in his first term of office especially in education and agriculture since the opposition will thwart the unfinished projects of the incumbent president when in power.



During his interview with 'Beyond The Pitch' on GTV Sports Plus, Joe Lartey heaped praises on President Akufo-Addo for the measures he has put in place to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.



“His work has become very difficult especially in this pandemic. I appreciate the measures he’s putting in place to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and with the general things he has done so far."



"From the way we r politics, it looks like some of the things he has started now will be thwarted when the opposition gets into power so I think he needs a lot of time to finish the projects he has started especially in education and agriculture. Therefore I think he should be given another four years to complete what he has started.”



Joe Lartey worked in the trenches with President Nana Akufo-Addo, Komla Agbeli Gbedemah, Gbedemah, and others as members of the People’s Movement for Freedom and Justice (PMFJ) that opposed UNIGOV under General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong during the era of the Supreme Military Council.



Watch the interview of Joe Lartey in the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.