Nana Addo’s order to Auditor General to take mandatory leave met with uproar on Twitter

On Monday, June 29, 2020, President Akufo-Addo ordered the Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo to take his accumulated leave of some one hundred and twenty-three days with effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Following the president’s directive, varied reactions have been pouring in on Twitter with several of the tweets criticizing the president’s decision.



In the view of some tweeps, the president’s call is a political decision aimed at preventing the Auditor-General from looking into some questionable dealings by the ruling government.

Others also share the view that the questionability of the president’s order stems from the timing, as they believe such a directive in an election year makes it wrong.



Just when Ghana’s Auditor-General hinted of auditing the #COVID19 fund, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo asked Mr. Dormelevo to proceed on his accumulated leave.#corruption #KickNanaOut — PRINCE HENRY KOFORIDUA ???????? (@tabi_henry) June 30, 2020

Mr. President @NAkufoAddo we won’t forgive u if u fire the Auditor-General. He’s done a yoeman’s job since his appointment. I want to believe that letter was only meant for him to enjoy some time off and come back to continue his good works for Mother GH



Citizen, Not-A-Spectator — P.Y (@Pee_Y_) June 30, 2020

There’s no law that requires the president to order the auditor general to take his leave, it’s not mandatory. — Yeshuwa. (@bybentil) June 30, 2020

The decision may be right but the timing is rather strange.

Let's move the discourse.We need strong institutions not individuals.The Auditor General position is not the same as the Office itself! — Nii Okpoti Sowah (@87Okpoti) June 30, 2020

Why in the middle of some critical Audits being done? Why apply laws other than the Specific Audit Service Act which establishes the role and parameters of the Auditor General? Have ALL the other Public Office Holders taken ALL their Leaves?#PublicPurseProtectorOnLeave pic.twitter.com/xNJNv0pvSl — KOFI GHANA (Marricke Kofi Gane) (@marrickegane) June 30, 2020

It is appalling how a government that claims to be interested in fighting corruption will be making such blatantly tactless moves.



Asking the auditor general to proceed on leave at this time only tells of the rot they’re trying to burry. Time will tell #CitiCBS @Citi973 pic.twitter.com/0G5uCFtIXR — K O K U ????????? (@Fkoku) June 30, 2020

