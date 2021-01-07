Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Nana Addo’s 2nd term will be fantastic & progressive - A/R NPP Nasara Coordinator

NPP Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator, Saalim Mansur Bamba

Hon. Saalim Mansur Bamba, the Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured Ghanaians the second term of President Akufo-Addo is going to be fantastic.



The years ahead he posited is going to be progressive, successful with the consolidation of the gains chalked by the president in his second term.



Appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said this year will see peace, unity, and stability as well as national growth across all sectors.



According to him, the party won the 2020 elections resoundingly based on their impressive record contrary to claims that the polls were rigged.



He said the Zongo communities especially in his region have benefitted from massive infrastructural development currently ongoing in most Zongo communities in the region.



The President, he noted, had developed Zongo and settler communities than any other President since the fourth republic and was convinced that his achievements would attract unprecedented votes in Zongo communities.



He said the President has competent personalities to work with in resolving the challenges confronting Zongo Communities.



"We are going to witness progress, and a fantastic year. The President has promised to extend electricity to communities without electricity. He has declared 2021 as the second year of roads. He will also continue with the good works he did. Ghanaians will see peace, stability, and growth in the second term of the president."

