Nana Addo is a 'fighter' - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The former NDC Chairman for the Central Region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has urged President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to allow the calls by Members of Parliament of his party, the New Patriotic Party, sway him from ruling the country.



Touching on the NPP MPs' request for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, Allotey Jacobs urged the President to remain focused on his administration.



More than eighty (80) members of the Majority Caucus have threatened to boycott Parliamentary sittings should the President refuse to sack Mr. Ofori-Atta and Mr. Adu Boahen.



Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the MPs stressed; "if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate."



Allotey Jacobs, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, was of a strong view that the President will not buckle under the pressure.



"Nana is a fighter. Everybody knows but why is it that now that he is President, he is almost making more enemies than friends? He's not lost his fighting spirit but when you are a leader, you experience these things...I believe that the President should be focused," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.