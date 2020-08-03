Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Nana Addo has removed 'No Water' tag on Gonjas – NPP Women’s Organizer

Akufo-Addo last week inaugurated the Yapei Small Towns Water Supply System in the Central Gonja Dist

The Savannah Regional Women’s Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Safia Mohammed has extolled the President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo for running to the aid of residents in the region by providing them with potable drinking water.



According to her, the water projects ongoing and executed by the President in the region is unprecedented and has removed the tag of “Nchu min wutor” (No water) on Gonjas.



“…..gone were the days that when you tell someone you are a Gonja, the response will be ‘nchu min wutor’ which means no water, following the water crisis in the area but today that tag has been removed by the President. We are surrounded with water, yet no potable water for domestic activities, it has to take the NPP government to resolve our biggest challenge,” Hajia Safia noted.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week inaugurated the Yapei Small Towns Water Supply System in the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region, in fulfilment of a campaign promise he made to the Chief and people of Yapei in the run-up to the 2016 elections. He also cut the sod for the construction of the Damongo Water Supply Project during his working visit to the three regions of the North.



Speaking to My North Today, Hajia Safia Mohammed said the President has proved to Gonjalanders that he cares for their welfare more than their brother who was at the Presidency for eight years as Veep and President without resolving the water crises in the area. She added former President Mahama as a son of the area failed to live up to expectation.



The NPP Savannah Women’s Organizer called on all well-meaning Gonjas and Ghanaians to reward the NPP government with four more years to continue the good works of improving the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian. She stated the NPP government in the last three and half years have implemented a number of pro-poor policies that have benefited every Ghanaian, hence her call.



Hajia Safia mentioned the Free Senior High School Policy, Planting for Food and Jobs, Nation’s Builders Corps (NABCO), Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme and One Constituency – one Ambulance among others as policies improving the lives of Ghanaians.





