Nana Addo has failed to protect the public purse, violated the constitution – Domelevo

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo says President Akufo-Addo’s promise to protect the public purse is failed political talk.



He said that although the president campaigned on fighting corruption and protecting the public purse, he has failed woefully at that.



The former staff of the World Bank, who was appointed by former President John Dramani Mahama, said it has been a disappointment since the president took over leadership.



He indicated that the president went against his own words in protecting the public purse.



President Akufo-Addo promised in his inaugural address in 2017 that his government will safeguard and manage the public purse to achieve essential social and economic growth.



State funds, he claimed, were not rewards for the winning party, but rather resources for the country’s social and economic progress.



In addressing several important themes of his policy thrust and vision for the country, President Akufo-Addo stated that his administration would endeavour to restore integrity in public life, happiness in the nation, and wealth creation.



“I shall protect the public purse by insisting on value for money in all public transactions. Public service is just that — service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. Measures will be put in place to ensure this,” he said.



But Mr. Domelevo says the President has failed to live by this pledge.



“I think he went against his words. Not my only thinking; the Supreme Court also thinks that he was unconstitutional. He was violating the constitution of Ghana. So not only did he go against his words, he violated the constitution of Ghana. He knew he didn’t have that right, but he used it,” he said about his removal from office.



Mr. Domelevo said that by taking him out of office, he (Nana Addo) had breathing space because he (Domelevo) was being troublesome too much.



He said it is easier said than done, and usually some politicians, including the president and other people he refused to mention, promise a whole lot of things but are unable to deliver.



“It is easier said than done. You should know that. People promise a whole lot of things, including some other people in government to whom I don’t want to disclose their identities.



"I know them when they were not yet political office holders or public office holders and their passion for ensuring the right thing is done for Ghana, and now they are holding very high offices,” and yet they have not demonstrated that commitment in ensuring that we protect the public and pursue and deal with corruption.



The former Auditor General was speaking in an interview with Dr. Ren on Rainbow Radio 92.4 FM, United Kingdom.