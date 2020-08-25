Politics of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Nana Addo, NPP using the free hot meal to desperately campaign for votes - Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has described the government’s free hot meal for final year Junior High Students (JHS) as a desperate move in the face of an impending defeat in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.



The MP who is also a Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament says the move was an attempt to force the students to see posters of the NPP’s presidential candidate and also to shout four more years for Nana before given their hot meal.



Dr. Apaak added the government is only seeking to exploit the students for their selfish political interest.



According to him, he has received several videos by some students on the free hot meal exposing the desperation of government.



In the said videos, mini posters of the president and a parliamentary candidate were embossed on the package that came with the food served.



The students were also seen expressing their displeasure about the quality of the food.



The students were also asked to shout “four more for Nana” before they were handed their food.



“Folks, such desperation is a clear sign that NADAA and his NPP government know they are heading for a massive defeat. Why would a government that claims to have done better than any other in the history of Ghana resort to such exploitation? It was the SHS students, it backfired, and now JHS students? Well, we now know that the real motive for the hot meal for JHS students is to force students to see posters or say 4 more for a failed President. Just watch the videos below. I’ve received several, but the two make the point!”





