Nana Aba interacts with unemployed graduate selling toilet rolls in traffic

play videoDesmond currently hawks toilet rolls in traffic at Achimota

Award-winning broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah has brought to light the story of an unemployed university graduate who is hawking toilet rolls in traffic as a means of survival.



In a video recently shared on her Facebook page, Desmond Adjei tells Nana Aba Anamoah that he completed the University of Education in 2019 after selling toilet rolls in traffic to see himself through school.



According to Desmond, he conducted his one-year mandatory National Service at the Juaso Senior High and Technical School after completing his university education.



However, with employment after service becoming an issue, Desmond Adjei indicates that he has had to return back to the streets of Achimota.



According to Desmond, he graduated from the University of Education with a BSC in Education Management and will be grateful if he gets suitable employment to go with his education.



“I am looking for a job for him, so if you can offer him a job please, kindly contact me. I will be extremely happy,” Nana Aba Anamoah said in her video interaction with Desmond Adjei.



This will not be the first time Nana Aba Anamoah has helped an unemployed person on the street find a job.



She recently earned herself public plaudits after she helped two street hawkers she met in traffic gain full-time employment.



The General Manager of GhOne TV gave one of the hawkers who had expressed interest in being in the media employment as a TV presenter for Agoo TV, a subsidiary of EIB Network whiles she helped the other secure a job as a shop manager.



Watch below Nana Aba's interaction with Desmond:





