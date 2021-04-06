Nana Aba Anamoah announces her intentions to contest for political office

General News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Award winning media personality and General Manager of GH One TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has announced her intentions to venture into politics.



The popular media figure appears ready to test her popularity and her political fortunes in the upcoming elections.



Nana Aba Anamoah has used her privileged position, her resources and contacts to help a lot of vulnerable people she met on social media and in real life.



In a tweet shared on her timeline, the affable media personality says she will be running for office but says she will announce the date, time and the political party soon.



Her tweet has generated a lot of comments from her one million followers on the social media account with some expressing joy while others are telling her to look elsewhere aside politics.



"I’m going to run for office. I’ll communicate date, time and political party soon."