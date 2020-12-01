General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

Names of some security officers absent from the voters' register at Ho

Ghanaians will be heading to the polls on December 7

Some security officers, who turn up at the Electoral Commission's (EC) Special Voting Centre A in Ho to exercise their franchise could not find their names in the register.



Mr Simon Nayo, the Presiding Officer at the Centre told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a prison officer and three police officers were at the Centres to cast their ballot but could not find their names on the register.



He said it was likely that the affected persons did not give their names to their superiors for onward submission to the Commission for the special voting exercise.



Mr Nayo said apart from that situation, the Commission had not encountered any challenge, saying the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) were functioning properly.



Meanwhile, a total of 385 people cast their ballots as at 0017 hours when the GNA visited.



At the Special Voting Centre B, five military personnel who came to vote also did not see their names and had to go back.



Mr Kosikosi Pa, the Presiding Officer at the Centre, who disclosed this to GNA said the process had been smooth so far.







A total of 356 cast their ballots as at 1225 hours, with others in the queue waiting to have their turn.



There were Veronica buckets filled with water, liquid soap, hand sanitizer, tissue paper at the centre to enable the both EC officers and electorates to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.