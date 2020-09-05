Politics of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Name one legacy of your failed SADA – Bawumia challenges Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC and Dr Bawumia, Vice President

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama to name one of the legacies of his failed programme, Savannah Development Authority (SADA).



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia threw this challenge when he was speaking at a durbar in his honour at the instance if the Paramount Chief of Tatale, Obore Gariba Yonkosor II.



“Under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we have the Northern Development Authority and we have many projects that are going on in Tatale across the Districts. In the last three years, we have dug 69 boreholes to deal with water problem across the district. We have complete 5 small-town water systems. As well, we have built classrooms in many places.



We have seven dams under one village,one dam and many toilets which have been built. So there is so much development taking place in just three and a half years. NDC was here for eight years and when they said they were going to develop the North they decided to come up with SADA.



I’m sure you’ve all heard about SADA. They sunk about One million dollars into SADA but have you seen any project of SADA in Tatale? Can they point to us one legacy of SADA in the whole five Northern regions. We cannot see the legacy of SADA. They said they’ve invested in Guinea Fowls, we said where are the Guinea fowls, they said they’ve flown to Burkina Faso that is the legacy of SADA. They said they have invested in Tree planting, we said where are the trees, they said they’ve all been burnt by fire.”, he said.



He noted that although the NDC under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama had all the needed resources to better the lives of Ghanaians, “a little was done” adding that “a little of the development” was brought to Tatale.



On Free SHS policy that has relieved most parents from the burden of school fees, the Vice President said currently, Over 1.2 million children currently benefiting from the policy and that is a major boost for the country’s human capital.



To him, like the NDC reviewed the Teacher and Nurses Training allowance by cancelling it, Ghana cannot risk leaving Ghana in the hands of John Mahama because he will cancel the policy that has made Ghana a better place.



“Eight years of the NDC,very little of its development came to Tatale. We took a view that education was very important for the future development of this country and education must be accessible by all.



All our children must be able to go to Senior High High School and that is why in the 2016 campaign and before Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said if by the Grace of God he becomes President he will introduce Free SHS. When he said so the NDC said it was not possible and that it was 419 Nana Akufo-Addo was doing.



John Mahama said if he had two billion Ghana cedis he will not spend it on Free SHS. But Nana Akufo-Addo said our children deserve to be educated and today we have free SHS in all of Ghana. Nana Adkufo-Addo cares about our children and this is why 1.2 million children in Ghana are going to school for free”, he added.



Touting the achievements of the government as a Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated that unlike the John Mahama led government, Akufo-Addo is distributing the national cake equitably in order for every individual across the country to have access to development.



”We also said the way the development of this country is going before Nana Akufo-Addo came into government you saw a very uneven development in this country. Some parts of the country were developing much faster than the others.



If the government likes you, they bring you development, if they don’t like you, you won’t get anything. This type of uneven development, Nana Akufo-Addo said let’s take a different approach and develop a development policy such that everybody will get some and that’s why we are saying that Free SHS is for everybody, planting for food and jobs is for everybody, we said one Constituency, One ambulance, everybody will get an ambulance and Tatale you’ve your ambulance, we said one village, one dam and you have your dams. So very soon, you’ll see a factory coming as part of the One district, one factory”, he concluded.



Dr. Bawumia is in the Northern region for a working visit and will be there for three days. While there, he has paid courtesy calls on the Ya Naa, Mion-lana and other revered Chiefs in the region.





