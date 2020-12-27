Politics of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Name Farouk Aliu Mahama as part of your cabinet – Northern Youth to Akufo-Addo

MP-elect for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama

A Youth Group calling itself the Progressive Youth of the North has called on the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to add the Member of Parliament-elect for Yendi to his next cabinet.



According to the Group, Yendi has been good to the President in the just-ended election and it is in the right light for the President to honour their son with a Ministerial appointment.



“Yendi is the traditional capital of the Dagbon Kingdom and traditional Dagbon in this election has favored the President handsomely at the last polls” for which reason, Yendi which symbolizes the Dagbon State should be represented in the cabinet of President Akufo-Addo.”



The Group continued “Indeed, we recognize the hard work and dedication he put in the just-ended polls was able to open another historic chapter in the electoral successes of the part in the constituency. Not only did Farouk Aliu Mahama convincingly beat his arch opponent with sixteen thousand votes margin, but the young politician added over ten thousand votes to the President votes enabling Nana Akufo-Addo to beat John Mahama by fourteen thousand votes margin”.



To the youth, the action-driven Farouk Aliu Mahama and result-oriented person and will deliver creditably on any appointment given him by the President.



“ He has wide expertise and knowledge in international procurement and supply chain management garnished with exceptional experience in industry and governance. His exploits in the professional space can be traced to the Ghana Cocoa Board where he has rendered marvelous service to the institution and has risen to the top management level of the cocoa administrative body.”

