Naana Opoku Agyemang’s family seeking to destroy her with blindness – Spiritualist warns

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Spiritualist cum social commentator, Kofi Amoateng, now known as Onegod, has asked the 2020 running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang to tread cautiously as some individuals within her family are plotting evil against her.



He stated on Oman Channel's 'Sumsum Mu Ahintasem' that, “People from her mothers’ family who never envisioned that she will become a potential Vice President are chasing her with darkness and blindness. She has to be extra careful about her eyes, her family don’t want NDC to come to power because of her sake.”



Onegod further indicated that the Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, should seek herbal treatment for his post-COVID-19 recovery complications.



According to the spiritualist, there is more to the former Finance Minister’s health which the herbal treatment can help him overcome it.



“Karma says I should inform him that his recovery is not in America where he has gone to seek help. His healing is right here in Ghana. It is a spiritual sickness and that requires herbal treatment instead of orthodox treatment. He is not fully recovered, he shouldn’t think he has recovered yet and seek herbal attention when he returns to the country,” he said.



Ofori-Atta in February travelled out of the country to the United States of America for medical attention.



According to a release by the Ministry of Finance, Ofori-Atta’s travel was on the advice of his doctor’s after he suffered post COVID-19 recovery complications.



